    Iwo Jima Sailors Stow Aircraft Parts [Image 14 of 15]

    Iwo Jima Sailors Stow Aircraft Parts

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Miller 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    U.S. Sailors, assigned to the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, place a hard case cover for an AV-8B Harrier II aircraft engine in the hangar bay of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Dec. 9, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.20.2025 12:38
    Photo ID: 9455873
    VIRIN: 251209-N-MY760-1015
    Resolution: 5751x3834
    Size: 3.58 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iwo Jima Sailors Stow Aircraft Parts [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Joseph Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AV-8B
    LHD 7
    Harrier
    IWO ARG - 22nd MEU (SOC)
    CaribOps

