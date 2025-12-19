U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, provide suppressing fire during a service level training exercise at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Dec. 14, 2025. This training prepares Marines for future conflicts by conducting offensive and defensive live-fire and maneuver training scenarios within an austere training environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zackery Dear)
This work, 2nd Bn., 4th Marines participate in SLTE [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Zackery Dear, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.