(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Essex vs JS Chokai (DDG-176) soccer game [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Essex vs JS Chokai (DDG-176) soccer game

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Photo by Seaman Kenyatta Headley 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    251107-N-IP019-1501
    Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Christopher Bonillarodriguez, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), and sailors, assigned to the Kongo-class guided missile destroyer JS Chokai (DDG-176) of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, compete in a soccer match on Naval Base San Diego, Nov. 7, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenyatta Headley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 22:36
    Photo ID: 9455701
    VIRIN: 251107-N-IP019-1501
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex vs JS Chokai (DDG-176) soccer game [Image 7 of 7], by SN Kenyatta Headley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Essex vs JS Chokai (DDG-176) soccer game
    USS Essex vs JS Chokai (DDG-176) soccer game
    USS Essex vs JS Chokai (DDG-176) soccer game
    USS Essex vs JS Chokai (DDG-176) soccer game
    USS Essex vs JS Chokai (DDG-176) soccer game
    USS Essex vs JS Chokai (DDG-176) soccer game
    USS Essex vs JS Chokai (DDG-176) soccer game

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JMSDF
    USNavy
    US3rdFleet
    SurfaceWarriors
    USSESSEX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery