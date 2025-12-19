USS Essex vs JS Chokai (DDG-176) soccer game

251107-N-IP019-1501
Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Christopher Bonillarodriguez, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), and sailors, assigned to the Kongo-class guided missile destroyer JS Chokai (DDG-176) of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, compete in a soccer match on Naval Base San Diego, Nov. 7, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenyatta Headley)
|11.07.2025
|12.19.2025 22:36
|9455701
|251107-N-IP019-1501
|2100x1500
|1.68 MB
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|2
|0
