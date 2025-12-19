USS Essex vs JS Chokai (DDG-176) soccer game

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251107-N-IP019-1126

Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) Sailors and Kongo-class guided missile destroyer JS Chokai (DDG-176) of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Sailors, compete in a soccer match on Naval Base San Diego, Nov. 7, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenyatta Headley)