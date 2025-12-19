251107-N-GN902-1285
Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) Sailors and Kongo-class guided missile destroyer JS Chokai (DDG-176) of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Sailors, compete in a soccer match on Naval Base San Diego, Nov. 7, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron J. Rolle)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 22:36
|Photo ID:
|9455698
|VIRIN:
|251107-N-GN902-1285
|Resolution:
|3697x2461
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Essex vs JS Chokai (DDG-176) soccer game [Image 7 of 7], by SN Aaron Rolle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.