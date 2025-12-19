USS Essex’s commanding officer tours JS Chokai (DDG-176)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251028-N-DR102-1051

Capt. Russell Everett, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), tours aboard the Kongo-class guided missile destroyer JS Chokai (DDG-176) of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Oct. 28, 2025. Essex is the host ship for Chokai while at Naval Base San Diego. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Zachary Warr)