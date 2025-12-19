(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Essex’s commanding officer tours aboard JS Chokai (DDG-176) [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Essex’s commanding officer tours aboard JS Chokai (DDG-176)

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Zachary Warr 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    251028-N-DR102-1028
    Capt. Russell Everett, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), tours the Kongo-class guided missile destroyer JS Chokai (DDG-176) of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Oct. 28, 2025. Essex is the host ship for Chokai while at Naval Base San Diego. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Zachary Warr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 22:14
    Photo ID: 9455683
    VIRIN: 251028-N-DR102-1028
    Resolution: 2373x1500
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex’s commanding officer tours aboard JS Chokai (DDG-176) [Image 4 of 4], by SA Zachary Warr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Essex’s commanding officer tours aboard JS Chokai (DDG-176)
    USS Essex’s commanding officer tours aboard JS Chokai (DDG-176)
    USS Essex’s commanding officer tours JS Chokai (DDG-176)
    USS Essex’s commanding officer tours JS Chokai (DDG-176)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JMSDF
    USNavy
    US3rdFleet
    SurfaceWarriors
    USSESSEX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery