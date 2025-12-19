(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army Concert Band performs in Chicago [Image 84 of 84]

    U.S. Army Concert Band performs in Chicago

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Primavera 

    The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own"

    The U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” performs evening concerts at the Midwest Band and Orchestra Clinic in Chicago, IL. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Primavera, December 17, 2025)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 11:52
    Photo ID: 9454253
    VIRIN: 251218-A-BN614-1646
    Resolution: 4774x3183
    Size: 3.35 MB
    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Concert Band performs in Chicago [Image 84 of 84], by SFC Brittany Primavera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

