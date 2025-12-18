(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 7 of 8]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Soley Reed 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Apprentice Fuquan Thomas handles line aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) in the Atlantic Ocean, Dec. 15, 2025. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is underway for Group Sail, its first integrated at-sea training phase. This event is designed to increase the Strike Group's tactical proficiency and lethality across all domains, meeting Navy and Joint warfighting requirements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Soley Reed)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 22:19
    Photo ID: 9453098
    VIRIN: 251215-N-UI172-1019
    Resolution: 5748x3832
    Size: 13 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    GHWB
    US Navy

