(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 3 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Juan Serratosguzman 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    An F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to the “Jolly Rogers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 103, launches off the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) in the Atlantic Ocean, Dec. 15, 2025. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is underway for Group Sail, its first integrated at-sea training phase. This event is designed to increase the Strike Group's tactical proficiency and lethality across all domains, meeting Navy and Joint warfighting requirements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Juan SerratosGuzman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 22:19
    Photo ID: 9453094
    VIRIN: 251215-N-VJ258-1025
    Resolution: 2163x1213
    Size: 465 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 8 of 8], by SA Juan Serratosguzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    GHWB
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery