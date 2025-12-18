94th AAMDC Soldier inducted into Order of Saint Michael Airborne

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Joshua Marcel, ammunition noncommissioned officer assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, receives the Order of Saint Michael Airborne during a recognition event at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 18, 2025. Marcel was inducted into the Order of Saint Michael Airborne for demonstrating gallant devotion to the principles of selfless service, sacrifice and courage embodied by the American Paratrooper, Air Assault Soldier and Special Operator. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Leonard V. Peralta)