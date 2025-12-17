NEX Great Lakes, Illinois, Student Store, in partnership with Morale, Welfare and Recreation, hosted its Countdown to Mass Exodus event on Dec. 17, 2025. Sailors enjoyed games, arm wrestling contests, music, giveaways and snacks prior to leaving the base for the holidays. The Navy Exchange Service Command enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 15:36
|Photo ID:
|9452109
|VIRIN:
|251217-N-QY289-1007
|Resolution:
|480x640
|Size:
|130.06 KB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Game On: Sailors Unwind at NEX Great Lakes Ahead of Holiday Break [Image 7 of 7], by Kristine Sturkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.