    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Game On: Sailors Unwind at NEX Great Lakes Ahead of Holiday Break [Image 7 of 7]

    Game On: Sailors Unwind at NEX Great Lakes Ahead of Holiday Break

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Photo by Kristine Sturkie 

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    NEX Great Lakes, Illinois, Student Store, in partnership with Morale, Welfare and Recreation, hosted its Countdown to Mass Exodus event on Dec. 17, 2025. Sailors enjoyed games, arm wrestling contests, music, giveaways and snacks prior to leaving the base for the holidays. The Navy Exchange Service Command enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 15:36
    Photo ID: 9452109
    VIRIN: 251217-N-QY289-1007
    Resolution: 480x640
    Size: 130.06 KB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Game On: Sailors Unwind at NEX Great Lakes Ahead of Holiday Break [Image 7 of 7], by Kristine Sturkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Naval Station Great Lakes

