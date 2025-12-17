Game On: Sailors Unwind at NEX Great Lakes Ahead of Holiday Break

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NEX Great Lakes, Illinois, Student Store, in partnership with Morale, Welfare and Recreation, hosted its Countdown to Mass Exodus event on Dec. 17, 2025. Sailors enjoyed games, arm wrestling contests, music, giveaways and snacks prior to leaving the base for the holidays. The Navy Exchange Service Command enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)