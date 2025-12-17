Apache pilot fueled by competing in triathlon endurance races

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army triathlete 1st Lt. Waverly Schnetzler crosses the finish line in 5th place for the All-Army team at the 2025 Armed Forces Triathlon Championship in September. Schnetzler was the top female finisher for the Army, who finished in third place. (Petty Officer 1st Class Colby Mothershead)