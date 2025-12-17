Insular Force Guard and Guam Combat Patrol Memorial

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

HAGÅTÑA, Guam (Dec. 10, 2025) - U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Josh Lasky, commander, Joint Task Force-Micronesia, participated in the inaugural memorial of the Insular Force Guard and Guam Combat Patrol at the Guam Congress Building, Dec. 10. The event recognized the service and sacrifice of more than 100 CHamoru men who defended the island against invading forces on December 10, 1941, and rooted out Japanese stragglers following the liberation of the island. (U.S. Navy photos by Shaina O’Neal)