    Insular Force Guard and Guam Combat Patrol Memorial

    Insular Force Guard and Guam Combat Patrol Memorial

    GUAM

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Shaina Marie ONeal 

    Joint Task Force - Micronesia

    HAGÅTÑA, Guam (Dec. 10, 2025) - U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Josh Lasky, commander, Joint Task Force-Micronesia, participated in the inaugural memorial of the Insular Force Guard and Guam Combat Patrol at the Guam Congress Building, Dec. 10. The event recognized the service and sacrifice of more than 100 CHamoru men who defended the island against invading forces on December 10, 1941, and rooted out Japanese stragglers following the liberation of the island. (U.S. Navy photos by Shaina O’Neal)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 23:52
    This work, Insular Force Guard and Guam Combat Patrol Memorial [Image 2 of 2], by Shaina Marie ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JTF-M
    Combat
    Guam
    Insular

