Fuji Viper 26.2 | V16 Mortars Range

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 6th Marines, forward deployed with 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program, fire an M224 81mm mortar system during a mortars range during Fuji Viper 26.2 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Dec. 11, 2025. Fuji Viper is an annual exercise that enables Marines operating in Japan the opportunity to conduct combined arms live-fire training and maintain operational readiness, tactical proficiency, and lethality within the first island chain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Briseida Villasenor)