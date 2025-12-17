(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fuji Viper 26.2 | V16 Mortars Range [Image 6 of 8]

    Fuji Viper 26.2 | V16 Mortars Range

    JAPAN

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Briseida Villasenor 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 6th Marines, forward deployed with 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program, fire an M224 81mm mortar system during a mortars range during Fuji Viper 26.2 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Dec. 11, 2025. Fuji Viper is an annual exercise that enables Marines operating in Japan the opportunity to conduct combined arms live-fire training and maintain operational readiness, tactical proficiency, and lethality within the first island chain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Briseida Villasenor)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuji Viper 26.2 | V16 Mortars Range [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Briseida Villasenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4th Marines
    3RDMARDIV
    V16
    MARINES
    Mortars

