USS Gettysburg (CG-64)

Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG64), left, steams as dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE 5) comes alongside during a replenishment-at-sea while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Dec. 12, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland (U.S. Navy photo)