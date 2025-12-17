(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Gettysburg (CG-64) [Image 20 of 20]

    USS Gettysburg (CG-64)

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    12.12.2025

    Photo by Seaman Cesar Licona 

    USS GETTYSBURG

    Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG64), left, steams as dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE 5) comes alongside during a replenishment-at-sea while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Dec. 12, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 18:51
    Photo ID: 9450011
    VIRIN: 251212-N-VP479-1416
    Resolution: 5897x3931
    Size: 3.53 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gettysburg (CG-64) [Image 20 of 20], by SN Cesar Licona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GRFCSG25

