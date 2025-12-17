(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soaring above Army-Navy Game 2025 [Image 3 of 3]

    Soaring above Army-Navy Game 2025

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2025

    Photo by Capt. Shervon Pope 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    A junior crew chief looks out of a CH-47 Chinook above Baltimore, MD as it approaches M&T Bank Stadium for the Army-Navy Game on Dec. 13, 2025. The flyover consisted of one CH-47 Chinook, two AH-64 Apaches, and one UH-60 Blackhawk. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Shervon Pope)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 17:28
    Photo ID: 9449806
    VIRIN: 251213-A-BQ153-9162
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 770.29 KB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soaring above Army-Navy Game 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Shervon Pope, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    flyover
    Army Aviation
    Army-Navy
    82cab
    82nd CAB Flyover
    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

