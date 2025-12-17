An AH-64 Apache is prepared and staged to take off in formation for the Army-Navy Game flyover at M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD on Dec. 13, 2025, which includes one CH-47 Chinook, two AH-64 Apaches, and one UH-60 Blackhawk.(U.S. Army photo by Capt. Shervon Pope).
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 17:28
|Photo ID:
|9449786
|VIRIN:
|251213-A-BQ153-9246
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|526.59 KB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Apache stages before flyover [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Shervon Pope, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.