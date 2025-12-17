Apache stages before flyover

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An AH-64 Apache is prepared and staged to take off in formation for the Army-Navy Game flyover at M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD on Dec. 13, 2025, which includes one CH-47 Chinook, two AH-64 Apaches, and one UH-60 Blackhawk.(U.S. Army photo by Capt. Shervon Pope).