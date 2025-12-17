Soaring above Army-Navy Game

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A senior crew chief looks out of a CH-47 Chinook above Baltimore, MD as it approaches M&T Bank Stadium for the Army-Navy Game on Dec. 13, 2025. The flyover consisted of one CH-47 Chinook, two AH-64 Apaches, and one UH-60 Blackhawk. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Shervon Pope)