Oahu Keel Pour

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (NNS) — Construction progress is marked by a key concrete pour ceremony for the Oahu Prefabricated Floor Unit (PFU), a foundation component of Dry Dock 5. This massive construction project is essential for supporting the readiness and lethality of the U.S. Navy Fleet, ensuring naval strength remains unmatched. (U.S. Navy Photo by DHO Joint Venture Released)