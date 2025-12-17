(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Oahu Keel Pour

    Oahu Keel Pour

    UNITED STATES

    07.03.2025

    Photo by Corwin Colbert 

    Officer in Charge of Construction Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (NNS) — Construction progress is marked by a key concrete pour ceremony for the Oahu Prefabricated Floor Unit (PFU), a foundation component of Dry Dock 5. This massive construction project is essential for supporting the readiness and lethality of the U.S. Navy Fleet, ensuring naval strength remains unmatched. (U.S. Navy Photo by DHO Joint Venture Released)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025
    VIRIN: 250314-N-QE566-9030
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oahu Keel Pour [Image 26 of 26], by Corwin Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVFAC PACIFIC
    NAVY
    PEARL HARBOR

