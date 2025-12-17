(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Indiana Lawmakers Thank Indiana National Guard Soldiers [Image 9 of 11]

    Indiana Lawmakers Thank Indiana National Guard Soldiers

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Photo by Spc. Paris Hayes 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Rep. Marlin Stutzman of Indiana poses for a photo with members of the Indiana National Guard supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, D.C., Dec. 17, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of those who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Paris Hayes)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 16:55
    Photo ID: 9449596
    VIRIN: 251217-Z-MF120-4480
    Resolution: 5022x4480
    Size: 7.06 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indiana Lawmakers Thank Indiana National Guard Soldiers [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Paris Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

