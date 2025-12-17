Indiana Lawmakers Thank Indiana National Guard Soldiers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Rep. Jefferson Shreve of Indiana interacts with members of the Indiana National Guard supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, D.C., Dec. 17, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of those who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Paris Hayes)