250th Celebration meal onboard USS Essex

251016-N-GN902-1137

Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Sean Vo, right, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), serves Sailors on the mess decks for the Navy’s 250th Celebration meal onboard Essex, Oct. 16, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron J. Rolle)