250th Celebration meal onboard USS Essex

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251016-N-GN902-1126

Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Zoria Rucker, right, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), serves pot roast to a Sailor in the mess decks for the Navy’s 250th Celebration meal onboard Essex, Oct. 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron J. Rolle)