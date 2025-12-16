250th Celebration meal onboard USS Essex

251016-N-GN902-1106
Culinary Specialist Seaman Apprentice Melina Larios, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), decorates a table for the Navy’s 250th Celebration meal onboard Essex, Oct. 16, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron J. Rolle)
|10.16.2025
|12.16.2025 22:14
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
