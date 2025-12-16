(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    250th Celebration meal onboard USS Essex

    250th Celebration meal onboard USS Essex

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2025

    Photo by Seaman Aaron Rolle 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    251016-N-GN902-1106
    Culinary Specialist Seaman Apprentice Melina Larios, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), decorates a table for the Navy’s 250th Celebration meal onboard Essex, Oct. 16, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron J. Rolle)

    This work, 250th Celebration meal onboard USS Essex, by SN Aaron Rolle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

