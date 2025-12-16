250th Celebration meal onboard USS Essex

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251016-N-GN902-1088

Senior Chief Culinary Specialist Carlos Escobar, right, Chief Culinary Specialist Jason Smith, both assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), prep lobster tails to be cooked for the Navy’s 250th Celebration meal onboard Essex, Oct. 16, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron J. Rolle)