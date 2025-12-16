250th Celebration meal onboard USS Essex

251016-N-GN902-1088
Senior Chief Culinary Specialist Carlos Escobar, right, Chief Culinary Specialist Jason Smith, both assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), prep lobster tails to be cooked for the Navy’s 250th Celebration meal onboard Essex, Oct. 16, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron J. Rolle)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 22:14
|Photo ID:
|9447240
|VIRIN:
|251016-N-GN902-1088
|Resolution:
|4704x2899
|Size:
|5.4 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
