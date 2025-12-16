251016-N-GN902-1069
Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Rosellelhyn Callo, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), preps the salad bar for the Navy’s 250th Celebration meal onboard Essex, Oct. 16, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Aaron J. Rolle)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 22:14
|Photo ID:
|9447239
|VIRIN:
|251016-N-GN902-1069
|Resolution:
|3875x2994
|Size:
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 250th Celebration meal onboard USS Essex [Image 5 of 5], by SN Aaron Rolle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.