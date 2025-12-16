250th Celebration meal onboard USS Essex

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251016-N-GN902-1069

Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Rosellelhyn Callo, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), preps the salad bar for the Navy’s 250th Celebration meal onboard Essex, Oct. 16, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Aaron J. Rolle)