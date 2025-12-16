(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Essex returns from underway [Image 8 of 8]

    USS Essex returns from underway

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nettie Manfull 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    251009-N-AV351-1230

    Quartermaster 3rd Class Ivy Webb, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), operates a sound powered telephone from the portside bridge look out during a routine transit of the San Diego, Oct. 9, 2025. Essex is underway following a planned maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish key systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nettie Mae Manfull)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025
    Photo ID: 9447238
    VIRIN: 251009-N-AV351-1230
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    This work, USS Essex returns from underway [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Nettie Manfull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNavy
    ESG-3
    US3rdFleet
    SurfaceWarriors
    USSEssex
    LHD_2

