USS Essex returns from underway

The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) transits the San Diego Bay, Oct. 9, 2025. Essex is underway following a planned maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish key systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nettie Mae Manfull)
