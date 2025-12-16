USS Essex returns from underway

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251009-N-AV351-1162



Operations Specialist 2nd Class Robert Brown, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), operates an alidade from the starboard bridge look out during a routine transit of the San Diego, Oct. 9, 2025. Essex is underway following a planned maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish key systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nettie Mae Manfull)