U.S. Coast Guard Oceania District Emblem

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets 

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania District

    This emblem was designed for U.S. Coast Guard Oceania District, located in Honolulu, Dec. 11, 2025, using Adobe Illustrator. The design depicts Diamond Head Lighthouse and various elements representing the Oceania region and was designed as a result of the Coast Guard renaming its operational districts from numerical to geographic designations. (U.S. Coast Guard graphic by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets)

    TAGS

    Hawaii
    USCG
    USCG Oceania District

