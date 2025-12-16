U.S. Coast Guard Oceania District Emblem

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

This emblem was designed for U.S. Coast Guard Oceania District, located in Honolulu, Dec. 11, 2025, using Adobe Illustrator. The design depicts Diamond Head Lighthouse and various elements representing the Oceania region and was designed as a result of the Coast Guard renaming its operational districts from numerical to geographic designations. (U.S. Coast Guard graphic by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets)