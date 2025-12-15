Heroes and Helpers Marks 10 Years of Giving Back

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Children shopped alongside Fort Lee’s Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Nickea Harris, Soldiers, Military Police, representatives from Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers, known as B.O.S.S., Air Force personnel and members of the Kiwanis of Colonial Heights during the Heroes and Helpers event Dec. 13, 2025.