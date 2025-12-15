Children shopped alongside Fort Lee’s Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Nickea Harris, Soldiers, Military Police, representatives from Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers, known as B.O.S.S., Air Force personnel and members of the Kiwanis of Colonial Heights during the Heroes and Helpers event Dec. 13, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 14:28
|Photo ID:
|9446123
|VIRIN:
|251213-A-JL021-1007
|Resolution:
|1024x768
|Size:
|230.22 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Heroes and Helpers Marks 10 Years of Giving Back [Image 9 of 9], by Ericka Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Heroes and Helpers Marks 10 Years of Giving Back
No keywords found.