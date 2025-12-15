(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Heroes and Helpers Marks 10 Years of Giving Back [Image 3 of 9]

    Heroes and Helpers Marks 10 Years of Giving Back

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2025

    Photo by Ericka Gillespie 

    U.S. Army Fort Lee

    Children shopped alongside Fort Lee’s Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Nickea Harris, Soldiers, Military Police, representatives from Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers, known as B.O.S.S., Air Force personnel and members of the Kiwanis of Colonial Heights during the Heroes and Helpers event Dec. 13, 2025.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 14:28
    VIRIN: 251213-A-JL021-1003
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Heroes and Helpers Marks 10 Years of Giving Back [Image 9 of 9], by Ericka Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Heroes and Helpers Marks 10 Years of Giving Back

    Stronger Together
    Heroes and Helpers
    Fort Gregg Adams News 2025

