Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Class 26-2: Graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Army Lt. Col. Deshane Greaser, assigned to 1st Battalion, Army Security Cooperation Group South, gives an award to U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Matthew Romines, assigned to the 2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, during the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course graduation ceremony at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Dec. 15, 2025. The Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama continues to work shoulder-to-shoulder with its Panamanian counterparts to accomplish U.S. Southern Command’s effort to build trust and share knowledge within the region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)