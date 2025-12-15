(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Class 26-2: Graduation [Image 11 of 12]

    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Class 26-2: Graduation

    AERONAVAL BASE CRISTóBAL COLóN, PANAMA

    12.15.2025

    Photo by Spc. Richard Morgan 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Students and instructors from the U.S. military and Panamanian security services pose for a photo during the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course graduation ceremony at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Dec. 15, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 11:21
    This work, Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Class 26-2: Graduation [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Panama
    interoperability
    JSCG-P
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course

