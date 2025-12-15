Students and instructors from the U.S. military and Panamanian security services pose for a photo during the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course graduation ceremony at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Dec. 15, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 11:21
|Photo ID:
|9445479
|VIRIN:
|251215-A-DL184-1021
|Resolution:
|6126x4084
|Size:
|5.79 MB
|Location:
|AERONAVAL BASE CRISTóBAL COLóN, PA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Class 26-2: Graduation [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.