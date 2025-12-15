Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Class 26-2: Graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Instructors from the U.S. military and Panamanian security services pose for a photo during the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course graduation ceremony at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Dec. 15, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)