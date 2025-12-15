Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Class 26-2: Graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Military members and Panamanian Security forces pose for a group photo during the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course graduation ceremony at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Dec. 15, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)