Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Class 26-2: Graduation

U.S Army Lt. Col. Deshane Greaser, assigned to 1st Battalion, Army Security Cooperation Group South, gives a speech during the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course graduation ceremony at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Dec. 15, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 11:21
|Photo ID:
|9445472
|VIRIN:
|251215-A-DL184-1018
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|AERONAVAL BASE CRISTóBAL COLóN, PA
