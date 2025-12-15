Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Class 26-2: Graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jorge Domínguez, Deputy Director General de la Policía Nacional de Panamá, left, awards a plaque to U.S Army Lt. Col. Deshane Greaser, assigned to 1st Battalion, Army Security Cooperation Group South, right, during the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course graduation ceremony at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Dec. 15, 2025. Combined training between the U.S. and Panama helps the Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama seek to help increase nation capacity, develop relationships, and maintain security alongside its partners. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)