    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Class 26-2: Graduation [Image 3 of 12]

    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Class 26-2: Graduation

    AERONAVAL BASE CRISTóBAL COLóN, PANAMA

    12.15.2025

    Photo by Spc. Richard Morgan 

    U.S. Southern Command

    A U.S. Marine Corps member, assigned to the 2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, demonstrates survival techniques during Combined Jungle Operations Training Course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Dec. 15, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 11:21
    Location: AERONAVAL BASE CRISTóBAL COLóN, PA
    Panama
    interoperability
    JSCG-P
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course

