Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Class 26-2: Graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps member, assigned to the 2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, demonstrates survival techniques during Combined Jungle Operations Training Course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Dec. 15, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)