    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 26-2: Culminating Event [Image 14 of 15]

    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 26-2: Culminating Event

    PANAMA

    12.12.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs 

    U.S. Southern Command

    A U.S. Marine passes through an obstacle as part of the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course culminating event at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Dec. 13, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 09:50
