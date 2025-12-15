(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Adjutant General meets with first responders during flood activation [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Adjutant General meets with first responders during flood activation

    BURLINGTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon      

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Maj. Gen. Gent Welsh, the adjutant general, Washington National Guard talks with first responders who are supporting the swift water rescue mission in Burlington, Wash., Dec. 12, 2025. (U.S. National Guard photo by Adeline Witherspoon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 09:49
    Photo ID: 9445205
    VIRIN: 251212-Z-YS961-1061
    Resolution: 4608x3564
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: BURLINGTON, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adjutant General meets with first responders during flood activation [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Adjutant General meets with first responders during flood activation
    Adjutant General meets with first responders during flood activation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flooding
    Washington National Guard
    Washington

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery