(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 26-2: Culminating Event [Image 10 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 26-2: Culminating Event

    PANAMA

    12.12.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Students from the U.S. Marine Corps and Panamanian security services conduct a ruck march as part of the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course culminating event at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Dec. 13, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Morgan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 09:50
    Photo ID: 9445198
    VIRIN: 251212-A-GV534-9251
    Resolution: 5520x3680
    Size: 8.73 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 26-2: Culminating Event [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Jonathon Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 26-2: Culminating Event
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 26-2: Culminating Event
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 26-2: Culminating Event
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 26-2: Culminating Event
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 26-2: Culminating Event
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 26-2: Culminating Event
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 26-2: Culminating Event
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 26-2: Culminating Event
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 26-2: Culminating Event
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 26-2: Culminating Event
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 26-2: Culminating Event
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 26-2: Culminating Event
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 26-2: Culminating Event
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 26-2: Culminating Event
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 26-2: Culminating Event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery