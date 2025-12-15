(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 26-2: Culminating Event [Image 5 of 15]

    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 26-2: Culminating Event

    PANAMA

    12.12.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Students from the Panamanian security services take a moment’s rest during the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course culminating event at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Dec. 13, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 09:50
    Photo ID: 9445186
    VIRIN: 251212-A-GV534-7185
    Resolution: 5905x3937
    Size: 10.92 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 26-2: Culminating Event [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Jonathon Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JSCG-P, Interoperability, Panama, Combined Jungle Operations Training Course

