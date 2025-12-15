Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 26-2: Culminating Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Students from the U.S. Marine Corps and Panamanian security services conduct a ruck march as part of the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course culminating event at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Dec. 13, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)