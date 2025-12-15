Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 26-2: Culminating Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Students from the U.S. Marine Corps and Panamanian security services conduct a ruck march as part of the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course culminating event at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Dec. 13, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)