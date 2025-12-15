100th ARW leadership and FTAC Airmen get after new fitness standards

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen pose for a photo before physical training at RAF Mildenhall, England, Dec. 5, 2025. Airmen who attended the First Term Airmen Course participated in a fitness competition with senior noncommissioned officers in order to boost morale and prepare for new fitness standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)