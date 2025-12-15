100th ARW leadership and FTAC Airmen get after new fitness standards

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman Eduardo Moren-Del Moral, 100th Maintenance Squadron isochronal inspection apprentice, performs sit-ups during physical training at RAF Mildenhall, England, Dec. 5, 2025. Airmen who attended the First Term Airman Course participated in a fitness competition with senior noncommissioned officers fostering connection, morale and improved physical readiness across all ranks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)