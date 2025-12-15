U.S. Air Force Airman Eduardo Moren-Del Moral, 100th Maintenance Squadron isochronal inspection apprentice, performs sit-ups during physical training at RAF Mildenhall, England, Dec. 5, 2025. Airmen who attended the First Term Airman Course participated in a fitness competition with senior noncommissioned officers fostering connection, morale and improved physical readiness across all ranks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 04:28
|Photo ID:
|9444875
|VIRIN:
|251205-F-DI187-1562
|Resolution:
|6488x4720
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th ARW leadership and FTAC Airmen get after new fitness standards [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Sarah Spadie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.