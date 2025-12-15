(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    100th ARW leadership and FTAC Airmen get after new fitness standards

    100th ARW leadership and FTAC Airmen get after new fitness standards

    SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Hower, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing First Term Airman Enlisted Course noncommissioned officer in charge, and Master Sgt. Kyle Goode, 100th ARW inspector general section chief of wing exercises, perform jump squats during physical training at RAF Mildenhall, England, Dec. 5, 2025. Airmen who attended the First Term Airman Course participated in a fitness competition with senior noncommissioned officers to showcase the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s commitment to developing resilient Airmen and supporting our evolving approach to fitness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)

    This work, 100th ARW leadership and FTAC Airmen get after new fitness standards, by SrA Sarah Spadie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FTAC
    USAF
    100th ARW
    New Fitness Standards

