100th ARW leadership and FTAC Airmen get after new fitness standards

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Hower, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing First Term Airman Enlisted Course noncommissioned officer in charge, and Master Sgt. Kyle Goode, 100th ARW inspector general section chief of wing exercises, perform jump squats during physical training at RAF Mildenhall, England, Dec. 5, 2025. Airmen who attended the First Term Airman Course participated in a fitness competition with senior noncommissioned officers to showcase the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s commitment to developing resilient Airmen and supporting our evolving approach to fitness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)